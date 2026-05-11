'Nation first duty above comfort': PM Modi's seven appeals to people to mitigate West Asia crisis impact
Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict, Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen economy.
3 months into the Iran-US war and PM Modi is still clueless about ensuring India’s energy security.
It is shameless, reckless and downright immoral that the PM is pushing the common citizen into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure our economy is unaffected… https://t.co/LoTPH0huE0