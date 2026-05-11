Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Nation first duty above comfort': PM Modi's seven appeals to people to mitigate West Asia crisis impact

Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict, Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen economy.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 05:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@mygovindia</p></div>

Credit: X/@mygovindia

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 05:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us