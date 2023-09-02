Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Nation proud, delighted over successful launch of Aditya-L1,' says Amit Shah

Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission, Shah tweeted.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 09:09 IST

Follow Us

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, and hailed the scientists associated with it.

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.

"Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Kudos to the team @isro for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector, during the Amrit Kaal," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 September 2023, 09:09 IST)
India NewsAmit ShahISROAditya-L1

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT