National Clean Air Programme: 5 years on, Varanasi witnesses 72% reduction in PM2.5 levels, Mumbai an uptick of 38%

Mumbai: India’s spiritual town of Varanasi located in the Indo-Gangetic Plains of North India has exhibited the most significant decrease in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels.

Varanasi, the city known for inflow of tourists and pilgrims, shows a 72 per centreduction in PM 2.5 (from 96 ug/m3 to 26.9 ug/m3) and a 69 per cent reduction in PM 10 (from 202.5 ug/m3 to 62.4 ug/m3).

The result was an analysis which was conducted by Climate Trends and Respirer Living Sciences using data from the CPCB’s network of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in 131 non-attainment cities.

The analysis coincides with the five years of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), India’s flagship air quality management initiative, which was launched on 10 January, 2019.

In 2023, Delhi recorded the highest PM 2.5 levels of 102 µg/m³, a decrease of 2.5 per cent compared to 2022.

Patna exhibited the highest PM 10 levels in 2023 at 212.1 µg/m³, an increase of 10.7 percent compared to 2022.