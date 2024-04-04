National Commission for Women takes suo-moto cognizance of Randeep Surjewala's comments on Hema Malini

Surjewala's comments on Hema Malini has led to major political slugfest after BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a purported video in which Surjewala was heard making alleged sexist comment about Hema Malini

"Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this…This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women, Malviya said in a post on X,

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission For Women has also issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his remarks on Hema Malini.