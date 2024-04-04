National Commission for Women takes suo-moto cognizance of Randeep Surjewala's comments on Hema Malini

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's comments on BJP MP and Actor Hema Malini.
"National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Mr. Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Hon’ble Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Mr Surjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within 3 days," the NCW said in a statement on Thursday.
Surjewala's comments on Hema Malini has led to major political slugfest after BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a purported video in which Surjewala was heard making alleged sexist comment about Hema Malini
"Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this…This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women, Malviya said in a post on X,
Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission For Women has also issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his remarks on Hema Malini.
