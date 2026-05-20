National Defence Academy’s 150th Passing Out Parade set for May 30 at Pune's Khadakwasla

<p>Mumbai: The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-defence-academy">National Defence Academy</a> will be held on May 30, 2026, at the iconic tri-services academy campus at Khadakwasla in Pune, marking the commissioning of 355 cadets into the Indian Armed Forces.</p><p>General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in the NDA.</p><p>Prior to the POP, the Convocation Ceremony of the course will be held on May 29 at Habibullah Hall in the prestigious academy. The ceremony will be graced by Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS officer-turned-activist and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.</p>.Nation's willpower as important as military strength for ensuring security, says NSA Doval.<p>The NDA is currently commanded by Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi.</p><p>Widely regarded as the cradle of military leadership, the National Defence Academy is the country’s premier tri-services training institution and one of the world’s leading military academies. </p><p>The academy imparts rigorous military, academic, and character-building training to prepare cadets for leadership roles in the Army, Navy, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-force">Air Force</a>.</p><p>The Passing Out Parade will feature a ceremonial military march past, inspection of contingents, presentation of medals and awards, fly-pasts by military aircraft and helicopters, and the traditional ‘Antim Pag’ ceremony by the graduating cadets.</p><p>The event marks an important and emotional milestone for cadets, parents, instructors, and the larger defence fraternity, symbolising the transformation of young cadets into future military leaders committed to the service of the nation.</p>