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National Defence Academy’s 150th Passing Out Parade set for May 30 at Pune's Khadakwasla

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in the NDA.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsAir ForceArmyPassing Out ParadeNavyNational Defence Academy

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