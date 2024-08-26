National Federation of Indian Railwaymen urges Centre to improve Unified Pension Scheme

New Delhi: M Raghavaiah, General Secretary, National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) on Monday welcomed the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and urged the Central Government to introduce further improvement in it.

"Qualifying service of 25 years for assured pension should reduced to 20 years for rendering justice to all so that those recruited at the age of beyond 35 years due to belated induction will be covered under assured pension," he told media persons here.

"1/10th of monthly emoluments for every completed six months of service for the purpose of lumpsum payment should be reviewed and modified to that of 1/4th of monthly emoluments so that the employee on superannuation date will receive a reasonable lumpsum payment, considering the fact that he is foregoing the 60% of annuity amount under Unified Pension Scheme," he urged.

"Additional pension should be granted to the pensioners who cross the age of 80 years as has been laid down under Old Pension Scheme," he said.

He also demanded the Centre to set up 8th Central Pay Commission for revision of pay and allowances of central government employees as over eight and half years passed from the date of last revision.

He also demanded railways to create new posts to man the newly created assets including workshops and electrification. The ban imposed on creating new posts should be lifted, he said.