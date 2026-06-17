National Green Hydrogen Mission gains momentum with 6.7 Lakh MTPA ammonia supply agreements

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission has achieved major milestones in reducing India's import dependence, with fresh agreements signed for supplying 6.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia to 11 fertiliser plants. </p><p>Addressing the National Workshop on 'Strengthening the National Green Hydrogen Mission: Through State Policies, Hubs & Infrastructure', Joshi highlighted the progress made since the mission's launch in 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.</p><p>Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, incentives have been awarded for setting up 8,62,000 MTPA of green hydrogen production capacity. </p><p>Joshi announced that the mission has allocated Rs 100 crore to support startups in green hydrogen technologies, with the first list of nine startups approved for Rs 22 crore in funding. </p>.Tamil Nadu: Vaiko’s MDMK may walk out of DMK alliance to support TVK govt.<p>He also launched the Green Hydrogen Certification Portal, developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), to ensure transparent certification and regulatory compliance under the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India.</p><p>The minister urged greater state participation, noting that six states have notified dedicated green hydrogen policies, seven have integrated hydrogen into their existing renewable energy and industrial policies, and four more are finalising their frameworks.</p><p>To boost domestic manufacturing, financial incentives have been given to 15 companies for establishing 3,000 MW per annum of indigenous electrolyser manufacturing capacity. </p><p>In the refinery sector, contracts for 30,000 MTPA of green hydrogen supply have been awarded to IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, and NRL.Joshi further stated that Rs 84 crore has been sanctioned for pilot projects testing 100 per cent hydrogen injection in the steel sector. </p><p>For clean mobility, nearly Rs 208 crore has been allocated for 37 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and nine refuelling stations, along with Rs 193.35 crore for seven national testing facilities.A dedicated R&D roadmap worth Rs 113 crore is supporting 21 approved projects. </p><p>The government has also finalised standards for Green Ammonia and Green Methanol, strengthening the regulatory framework, Joshi said.</p>