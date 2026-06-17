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National Green Hydrogen Mission gains momentum with 6.7 Lakh MTPA ammonia supply agreements

Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, incentives have been awarded for setting up 8,62,000 MTPA of green hydrogen production capacity.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsHydrogenAmmonia

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