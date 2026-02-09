Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'National interests' guide oil imports, not single sources: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

India's priority is to safeguard the interests of ⁠its consumers through an energy policy driven by adequate availability, fair pricing, and reliability of supply, Misri said.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 14:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsOilEnergyVikram Misri

Follow us on :

Follow Us