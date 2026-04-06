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National security breach: Court sends 7 foreigners to 30-day judicial custody

On March 16, the court had allowed 11 days of custody to the federal agency for interrogation, which was then extended by another 10 days.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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