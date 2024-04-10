Nationhood comes from common sense of history, common vision of future among people: Ajit Doval

After releasing the series 'History of Ancient India', published by Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) and Aryan Books, he said it consists of scholarly papers contributed by a 'large body of scholars'.

Vol I is titled 'Prehistoric Roots' while Vol IX is on 'Science and Technology, Medicine', the series covering a vast array of fields.

Doval said while discussing the project in its inception phase several years ago with S Gurumurthy, VIF's current chairperson, he had shared the 'new idea and thinking' to contribute to something that would be able to give a 'new sense of identity and pride, not only to our countrymen, but also to our coming generations'.

"Our self-image, our identity is deeply connected to your own perception of history, and... perception of what you are," the NSA said.

Doval described the series as not an end, but a 'means to an end', and the end objective is to really, 'building up a nation on the basis of sense of common heritage, of common background from which we come from, having pride in our ancestry and achievements of the past, and having a vision for the future'.

Earlier in his address, he said, nations or members of a nationhood are 'those people who share a common sense of their history, common sense of our ancestors, common sense of their achievements of their past, and a common vision of their future. All those who believe in that they make one nation. People who have got a different sense of history, 'if my hero is your villain', you and I cannot make a nation'.

Doval said the research papers are of 'very high quality' and 'great references' have been quoted, and sources from where material been derived.