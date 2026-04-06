<p>Kochi: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Monday said individual prosperity can be achieved only when the country is prosperous and secure.</p><p>He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day convention of Balagokulam, a cultural organisation for students affiliated with the RSS, here.</p><p>Bhagwat said prosperity and security cannot be achieved in isolation.</p><p>"When the country is prosperous and safe, families too attain prosperity and security. When individuals work for the prosperity and safety of the nation, they too become prosperous," he said.</p>.West Asia crisis | Selfish interests, desire for dominance root cause of global conflicts: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>He added that people are often encouraged to contribute towards nation-building.</p><p>Referring to the youth, Bhagwat said there is often confusion over whether to focus on personal career growth or work for the country's development.</p><p>"There should be no confusion as career building and working for the nation are not contradictory. The key lies in choosing the right path," he said.</p><p>As part of the inauguration, Bhagwat offered floral tributes to Lord Krishna.</p><p>He also interacted with children participating in the Balagokulam event.</p>