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Nation's willpower as important as military strength for ensuring security, says NSA Doval

The NSA stressed the importance of character and discipline in the field, saying "mental power" and the ability to work as a team are essential qualities for excelling.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsAjit DovalNSA

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