Natwar Singh: 10 things to know about late former external affairs minister

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday. After battling prolonged illness, he took his last breath at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Tributes staring pouring soon after news of his death surfaced.

A family source told PTI, “His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time.”

Singh is remembered for his extensive contributions to national and political affairs during his tenure (s) as a diplomat.