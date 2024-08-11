Natwar Singh: 10 things to know about late former external affairs minister

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday. After battling prolonged illness, he took his last breath at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Tributes staring pouring soon after news of his death surfaced.
A family source told PTI, “His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time.”
Singh is remembered for his extensive contributions to national and political affairs during his tenure (s) as a diplomat.
Singh authored several books including, The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute and My China Diary 1956-88. His autobiography is titled One Life is Not Enough.
He attended Mayo College, Ajmer and Scindia School, Gwalior, and thereafter, he took an undergraduate degree at St. Stephen's College, Delhi.
Let us take a brief look at who was Natwar Singh:
Born in 1931 in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, late Natwar Singh transitioned into politics after gaining experience as a diplomat. He was a prolific author, and penned on topics ranging from a maharaja's life to the intricacies of foreign affairs.
Singh was selected into the Indian Foreign Service in 1953 but in 1984, he resigned to contest elections as a member of the Congress. He won the election and served as a Union minister of state until 1989.
Singh held the External Affairs Ministry between 2004-05 under the Congress regime. This was during the UPA-I government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
He resigned 18 months after taking charge as the EAM after the UN's Volcker committee named both him and the Congress party to which he belonged as beneficiaries of illegal pay-offs in the Iraqi oil scam. In October, 2005, while Singh was abroad on an official visit, the Independent Inquiry Committee headed by Paul Volcker released a report on its investigation of corruption in the Oil-for-Food programme. It stated Natwar Singh's family were non-contractual beneficiaries of the scheme.
As per an Al-Jazeera report— Singh was one in over 2,200 companies and prominent politicians worldwide who stood accused in the UN report of colluding with Saddam Hussein’s government to bilk the humanitarian oil-for-food programme of $1.8 billion in kickbacks and illicit surcharges.
Singh is said to have had a love-hate relationship with the Congress as while he had a great equation with the likes of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he had a fallout with Sonia Gandhi after allegations were levelled against him when he was part of the UPA-I Cabinet.
Singh served in key postings in countries such as China, the US, Pakistan, and the UK. He was also appointed secretary-general of the Seventh Non-Aligned Summit in New Delhi held in 1983 and Chief Coordinator of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in New Delhi in the same year.
Singh was bestowed the third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, in 1984—the same year he joined the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan.
In 1985, he was sworn in as a minister of state and allotted the portfolios of steel, coal and mines, and agriculture. In 1986, he became minister of state for external affairs.
Singh did not join the BJP, which seemed a possibility after he quit the Congress, and instead, in mid-2008, both Singh and his son Jagat joined Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, only to be expelled within four months for alleged indiscipline.