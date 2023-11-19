Naval Sailing Vessels gear up for Inter-Command Ocean Sailing Race from Kochi to Goa

Mumbai: Four 40-footer Indian Naval Sailing Vessels (INSVs) — Bulbul, Neelkanth, Kadalpura, and Hariyal — will participate in the Inter-Command Ocean Sailing Race from Kochi to Goa, conducted by the Indian Navy, scheduled from 22-26 November.

The race will cover an approximate distance of 360 nautical miles between the start point at Naval Base, Kochi, and Goa in about five days.

The race is being held under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), based at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), New Delhi.

The race is being organised by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command (HQSNC) and coordinated by the Indian Navy’s Offshore Sailing Club based at ASW School, Kochi and the Ocean Sailing Node based at INS Mandovi, Goa.

The crew for these sailing expeditions are selected from volunteers with adequate sea sailing experience. Ocean sailing is an extremely tough adventure sport.

“The Indian Navy utilises ocean sailing yachts for inculcating a spirit of adventure and enhancing risk-management abilities of the crew whilst honing its essential seamanship and machinery management skills,” a press statement said.

As many as 32 personnel including eight women officers/ Agniveers, will participate in this race onboard the four INSVs.

Each INSV will be crewed by eight personnel from the three Commands of the Navy and a combined team of Andaman and Nicobar Command & NHQ. The senior-most participant is of the rank of a Commodore, and the junior-most is an Agniveer.

“The Indian Navy believes that sailing on these small vessels is the best way to instil amongst its personnel the “indefinable sea-sense” and respect for elements of nature, which are inseparable from safe and successful seafaring. They also serve to impart the values of courage, camaraderie, endurance and esprit-de-corps amongst budding naval personnel,” the release said.