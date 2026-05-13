<p>Mumbai: From fluffy Persians and majestic Maine Coons to rescued Indian street cats now getting global recognition, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi%20mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a> is gearing up for a spectacular celebration of all things feline as the Feline Club of India (FCI) hosts what it claims will be the world’s biggest cat show on May 17 at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi.</p><p>More than 600 cats from across India and abroad will participate in the mega event, turning the sprawling exhibition venue into a carnival of whiskers, paws and pedigree glamour.</p><p>International judges from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand will preside over championship rounds featuring some of the world’s most sought-after cat breeds, including Persian, Bengal, Exotic Short Hair, Classic Long Hair and Maine Coon.</p>.CIDCO plans massive Integrated Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai to create 'future-ready ecosystem'.<p>Beyond the glamour and competition, organisers say the show also carries a unique Indian touch. FCI president Saquib Pathan announced that Indian stray cats are being promoted under the identity “INDIMAU”, an initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating indigenous feline breeds on national and international platforms.</p><p>“Indian cats deserve their own identity and space in organised cat competitions,” Pathan said during a press conference in Mumbai, adding that FCI’s efforts were focused not only on pedigree cats but also on the welfare and recognition of community and rescued cats.</p><p>The day-long exhibition, open to the public from 11 am to 7 pm, is expected to attract thousands of cat lovers, pet owners and curious visitors. Apart from championship contests, the event will feature adoption drives in collaboration with animal welfare NGOs, educational sessions on feline care, interactive zones for children and live consultations with veterinarians and cat experts.</p><p>Organisers said visitors would also get an opportunity to directly interact with rescue groups and adopt cats during the event — a move aimed at encouraging responsible pet ownership and rehabilitation of abandoned animals.</p><p>The 5,000-square metre exhibition arena will also host over 60 stalls showcasing pet food, grooming products, healthcare solutions, toys, accessories and other feline-related products. Special discounts, product launches and demonstrations are expected to add to the festival atmosphere.</p><p>Pathan said the event would be the sixth cat show organised by FCI in Mumbai, with every edition witnessing a sharp rise in participation and scale. He described the organisation as India’s only active body exclusively dedicated to feline welfare and cat fancy promotion.</p><p>Founded by cat enthusiasts, veterinarians and animal lovers, FCI currently operates through regional clubs across major Indian cities and regularly conducts registration drives, conventions and cat competitions nationwide.</p><p>The organisation is also collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science to introduce genetic fingerprinting and certification systems aimed at improving pedigree identification and ancestry tracking in cats.</p><p>With celebrity collaborations, international participation, adoption campaigns and a growing pet-care market converging under one roof, the Navi Mumbai event promises to be far more than a beauty contest for cats — it is shaping up as one of India’s biggest celebrations of feline culture and welfare.</p>