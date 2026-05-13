Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Navi Mumbai set to host ‘world’s biggest' cat show with 600 feline stars

More than 600 cats from across India and abroad will participate in the mega event, turning the sprawling exhibition venue into a carnival of whiskers, paws and pedigree glamour.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsMumbaiNavi Mumbaicat

Follow us on :

Follow Us