Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Navies of 14 Indian Ocean nations to meet in Goa to focus on shared maritime challenges

The conclave, GMC-26, will bring together naval chiefs and senior representatives from 14 Indian Ocean countries, he said.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsGoaIndian NavyIndian OceanNavy

Follow us on :

Follow Us