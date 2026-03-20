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Navigational rights and freedoms of merchant and commercial vessels must be respected: India

At present, 24 Indian flag vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region, including 22 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz with 611 Indian seafarers on board.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranUKStrait of Hormuz

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