<p>London: Voicing deep concern over the evolving situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia">West Asia</a>, India has called for de-escalation through dialogue while asserting that the navigational rights and freedoms of merchant and commercial vessels must be respected in accordance with international law.</p>.<p>Addressing the 36th Extraordinary Session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council here Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami also said that targeting commercial ships, endangering civilian crews and impeding safe and free navigation through international waters, including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Strait%20of%20Hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, are "unacceptable".</p>.<p>The extraordinary two-day session of the IMO Council discussed the impacts on shipping and seafarers of the situation in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel war against Iran.</p>.West Asia conflict: IEA suggests carpooling, less air travel, speed curbs to ease oil shock.<p>“India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians,” Doraiswami said.</p>.<p>“Targeting of commercial shipping and attacks on civilian maritime infrastructure is unacceptable. Such attacks have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, injuries and heightened risks, including to seafarers,” he added.</p>.<p>At present, 24 Indian flag vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region, including 22 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz with 611 Indian seafarers on board, and two vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz, with 47 seafarers on board, the High Commissioner said.</p>.<p>“We reiterate that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crews and impeding safe and free navigation through international waters, including the State farmers, are unacceptable,” he said.</p>.<p>Doraiswami said the safety and welfare of seafarers, the security of international shipping, energy supply chains that sustain nations and humanitarian supply chains that ensure the survival and welfare of seafarers must remain paramount.</p>.<p>He conveyed India's deepest condolences to the families of seafarers injured or killed in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, and informed the IMO Council that of the seven fatalities mentioned by the Secretary General, three are Indian seafarers; four more are injured, and one is missing.</p>.<p>Doraiswami further said that India is among the top three seafarers supplying nations, contributing approximately 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce.</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran threatens tourism sites across the globe.<p>“We remain deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of all seafarers. An estimated 23,000 Indian seafarers have been impacted by the current crisis,” he said.</p>.<p>Elaborating on the government of India's “robust response mechanisms,” the envoy said there is a 24/7 helpline for all seafarers, irrespective of nationality, and a quick response team set up by India's Director General of Shipping, apart from a dedicated control room by the Ministry of External Affairs to assist affected seafarers and their families.</p>.<p>Asserting that India has also strengthened maritime monitoring and preparedness measures, including through enhanced information sharing mechanisms, Doraiswami pointed out “with grave concern” the grave risk of marine pollution arising from attacks on commercial vessels in these waters.</p>.<p>He then pushed for the information network architecture and the role of India's Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region, which he said, “should be further promoted by its inclusion in the IMO MSC environmental monitoring and coordination with other significant information sharing centres.” IMO's Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) deals with all matters related to maritime safety and maritime security which fall within the scope of IMO. The Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), hosted by the Indian Navy, was established by India in December 2018 to promote collaboration for maritime safety and security. Since its inception, the Centre has established 76 linkages in 28 countries. </p>