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Navy chief stresses operational synergy to address emerging challenges in Indo-Pacific

During the visit from April 21 to 22, Admiral Tripathi held detailed interactions with senior officers and was briefed on ongoing operational activities and initiatives, officials said on Thursday.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsNavy Chief Admiral

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