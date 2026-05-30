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Navy Chief Tripathi pitches for naval theatre command to bolster India's maritime security, economic resilience

The Navy Chief said the past year has been a definitive testament to his force's commitment to being a first responder and a preferred security partner.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:29 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsNarendra Modimaritime

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