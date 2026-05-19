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Naxalism eradicated from country before March 31 deadline due to valour of forces: Amit Shah

The current situation, Shah asserted, was that as of May 19, 2026, the areas that were in the grip of Naxalism at one point will witness a new vision of comprehensive development taking shape.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:12 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:12 IST
Amit ShahIndiaNaxalism

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