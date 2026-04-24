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NCB draws attention of Maldives-bound Indians towards latest anti-drug law changes

'Be aware that ignorance of the law is not a defence and any legal violations may result in severe punishments,' the federal anti-narcotics agency said.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:22 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 07:22 IST
India NewsMaldivesNCBNarcotics Control Bureau

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