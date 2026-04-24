<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narcotics-control-bureau">Narcotics Control Bureau</a> (NCB) on Thursday cautioned Indians planning a visit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maldives">Maldives </a>to remain extremely vigilant about their belongings as the island country has strengthened its anti-drug laws, including harsh punishments like the death penalty in extreme cases.</p>.<p>"Be aware that ignorance of the law is not a defence and any legal violations may result in severe punishments," the federal anti-narcotics agency said.</p>.<p>The advisory comes after the Maldives recently "strengthened" its anti-narcotics laws by amending the Maldives' Drugs Act, effective March 2026.</p>.India permits exports of essential commodities to Maldives for 2026-27.<p>The NCB said the amendments prescribe significantly-enhanced penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and, in certain cases involving large-scale trafficking, the death penalty, subject to confirmation by a competent court under Maldivian laws.</p>.<p>The amended law provides stricter punishment even for possessing small quantities of prohibited substances, it said.</p>.<p>The High Commission of India in the Maldives has also issued advisories urging Indian nationals to strictly comply with local laws and regulations, it said.</p>.<p>The NCB "strongly" advises Indians to exercise "extreme" caution at all ports and transit points when unknown individuals request that they carry goods.</p>.<p>Indian passengers should not carry any package, baggage or item on behalf of others under any circumstances, without being absolutely sure of the contents, it said.</p>.<p>"Maintain full control and supervision of (your) personal baggage at all times," the NCB said.</p>.<p>The agency added that recent instances have been reported involving the arrests of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, in the Maldives for drug-related offences. </p>