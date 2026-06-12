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NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case

A bench issued notice to complainant Indra Mohan Singh alias Honey and stayed further proceedings before the district commission.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsSalman KhanNCDRCpan masala

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