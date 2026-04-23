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NCERT Class 9 maths textbook highlights India's mathematical heritage

The earlier textbook briefly mentioned Aryabhat­a mainly for his approximation of 'pi' value and his work as an astronomer-mathematician, with limited context.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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