<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">NCERT</a> on Friday said it is printing the newly-introduced Class 9 textbooks on war-footing, and supplies are being normalised following a temporary demand-supply gap after the rollout of the NEP 2020-aligned curriculum.</p>.<p>In a statement issued, the NCERT said it has brought out a new set of Grade 9 textbooks based on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-education-policy">National Education Policy</a> (NEP) 2020. It has already released digital versions of the new Grade 9 textbooks for free access on its website a fortnight ago.</p>.<p>"These books are being printed on a war-footing manner and being distributed across the country. Due to very large number of textbooks required, there is some temporary gap in the supply and demand," the statement read.</p>.<p>"NCERT is closely monitoring the situation and working to bridge this gap. The supply of textbooks is being normalised," it added.</p>.<p>To ensure wider access, the NCERT said its textbooks are being made available through multiple channels, including a nationwide vendor network and sales counters at its regional centres. The sales counter at its headquarters in New Delhi is also open on weekends to facilitate students and parents.</p>.<p>The books are also accessible online through NCERT's official portal as well as on e-commerce platforms. Free downloadable versions are available on NCERT's website, DIKSHA and ePathshala portals, the statement said.</p>.Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NCERT textbook shortage, directs faster production.<p>The NCERT added that it is directly supplying textbooks to schools and institutions that are placing bulk orders.</p>.<p>Highlighting that the transition to a new curriculum is a major nationwide reform, the NCERT said temporary supply constraints may arise during the initial phase but mechanisms have been put in place to address them quickly.</p>.<p>"All textbooks for Grade 9 have been published and released, except the Social Science textbook, which is in the final stages of development and will be made available shortly," it said.</p>.<p>The NCERT said it remains committed to ensuring timely and affordable access to quality textbooks and is taking steps to streamline supply and distribution.</p>.<p>Students and institutions facing difficulties in procuring textbooks can contact NCERT's publication division or use the PM eVIDYA IVRS helpline number 8800440559, it added.</p>