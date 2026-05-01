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NCERT printing Class 9 books on war-footing; supply being normalised

The NCERT said it remains committed to ensuring timely and affordable access to quality textbooks and is taking steps to streamline supply and distribution.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsEducationNCERTNEPtextbooks

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