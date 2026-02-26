<p>New Delhi: After Chief Justice of India Surya Kant strongly objected to a chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook on Wednesday, the syllabus-setting body withdrew the contentious textbook from its website.</p>.<p>A bench led by the CJI said the court has taken cognisance of it as the move seems to be a “deliberate” and a “calculated measure” to defame the institution.</p>.'Should have applied their minds': NCERT rebuked over 'corruption in judiciary' section.<p>“I will not allow anyone on earth to defame the institution. I know how to deal with it,” the CJI said, as senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi urged the court to take a suo motu cognisance of the matter.</p>.<p>The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Social Science textbook for Class 8 said corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.</p>.<p>Sources reported that the government was outraged by the controversial references in the curriculum.</p>.<p>The council is also considering the removal of the controversial portions from the Class 8 textbooks already printed, sources said.</p>