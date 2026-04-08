<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">NCERT</a> has reconstituted its curriculum committee after being rapped by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> over a section on "Corruption in Judiciary" in the now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The high-powered, 20-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) includes IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti; Indian Council of Historical Research Chairman Raghuvendra Tanwar; former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University R Venkata Rao; and Amarendra Prasad Behera, Joint Director-in-Charge, Central Institute of Educational Technology, NCERT.</p>.<p>Earlier, the panel had 22 members.</p>.Directed NCERT to review textbooks of all classes: Centre to Supreme Court.<p>Following Supreme Court orders, three members have been removed from the NSTC. These are Michel Danino, former guest professor at IIT Gandhinagar; M D Srinivas, chairman of the Centre for Policy Studies, Chennai; and the late Bibek Debroy, former chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.</p>.<p>"Reconstitution of NSTC has been undertaken to strengthen it through necessary updates," a senior official said.</p>.<p>The committee is empowered to develop school syllabi and teaching-learning material, including textbooks for Grades 3 to 12, and if required, to appropriately revise the existing textbooks of Grades 1 and 2 to ensure a smooth transition from Grade 2 to 3.</p>.<p>In February, the Supreme Court had taken up suo motu cognisance of the Class 8 Social Science textbook, which discussed a section on "Corruption in Judiciary".</p>.<p>The court later imposed a "blanket ban" on the use of physical or online copies of the said textbook.</p>