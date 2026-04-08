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NCERT revamps curriculum committee after Supreme Court rap over Class 8 textbook

The court later imposed a "blanket ban" on the use of physical or online copies of the said textbook.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNCERT

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