Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NCERT stops sale of Class 8 Social Science textbook after row over section on 'corruption in judiciary'

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the content in the textbook.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNCERT

Follow us on :

Follow Us