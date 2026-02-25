<p>The National Council of Educational Research and Training (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NCERT">NCERT</a>) on Wednesday stopped the sale of the new Class 8 Social Science textbook, which had a section on "corruption in judiciary" and pending cases in courts, <em>ANI </em>reported citing sources. </p><p>Earlier in the day, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme Court</a> took suo motu cognizance of the content in the textbook. </p><p>Coming hard on the NCERT, Chief Justice Surya Kant said that the inclusion of the chapter was a "calculated move", adding that he would not say much.</p>.'Won't allow anybody to defame institution': Supreme Court takes cognizance of NCERT chapter on 'corruption in judiciary'.<p>"I will not allow anybody to defame institution. Law will take its course," Kant said, adding that he had done his duty by taking cognizance of the matter.</p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that it was a "matter of grave concern" that the textbook teaches Class 8 students about judicial corruption.</p><p>The section "corruption in the judiciary" states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behaviour in court, but also how they conduct themselves outside it.</p><p>The revised chapter is titled 'The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society'. It goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system.</p><p>"People do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice. Hence, efforts are constantly being made at the State and Union levels to build faith and increase transparency in the judicial system, including through the use of technology, and to take swift and decisive action against instances of corruption wherever they may arise," a section in the chapter reads.</p>