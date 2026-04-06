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NCERT textbook row: 'Was a collective process': Blacklisted academics move Supreme Court to explain stand

The top court directed the application be taken on record and said it would hear them after two weeks.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNCERT

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