<p>New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">NCERT</a>) has issued an unconditional public apology and withdrawn a Class 8 social science textbook containing a controversial chapter on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judiciary">judiciary</a>, two weeks after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court of India</a> ordered a blanket ban on the publication.</p><p>The NCERT published an apology in newspapers, stating that it regretted the publication. In the notice, the council said, "The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently published a social science textbook 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond', Grade 8 (Part-II), which contained Chapter IV titled 'The Role of Judiciary in Our Society'. The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available."</p><p>The apology comes in the wake of directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, which had earlier ordered a complete ban on the textbook after objections were raised over the contents of the chapter dealing with the judiciary.</p><p>Following the court's order, the council withdrew the book from circulation and halted its availability in the market.</p><p>Sources familiar with the matter said the move was intended to comply with the court's directions and address concerns regarding the material included in the chapter. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/council">council</a> has also indicated that the textbook will remain withdrawn pending further review.</p><p>The aforementioned book had a chapter on "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corruption">corruption</a> in the judiciary", drawing a sharp reaction from the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. "I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Whosoever high it may be, the law will take its course. I know how to deal with it," he said.</p>