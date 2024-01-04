JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NCP leader expresses regret over 'Ram ate meat' remark but says it's written in Valmiki Ramayana

Earlier, in a clip shared by BJP Haryana's social media head Arun Yadav on X, Awhad could be heard saying that Ram was a Kshatriya, and they eat meat.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 08:29 IST

Follow Us

Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction leader Jitendra Awhad expressed regret over his "Ram ate meat" remark, but said his comments were taken from Valmiki Ramayana.

He also said that talking on the basis of just sentiments and talking on the topic are two different things. "But nobody is going to talk on logic till January 22 (Ram mandir consecration event date) that is why I regret as I do not want to hurt anyone's sentiments."

Earlier, in a clip shared by BJP Haryana's social media head Arun Yadav on X, Awhad could be heard saying that "Ram was a Kshatriya, and they eat meat".

The comment triggered a political row with Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony slated to take place on January 22.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 January 2024, 08:29 IST)
Indian PoliticsNCPRam Temple

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT