NCPCR drafts guidelines for regulation of 'support person' in case of child sexual abuse

The rules were necessitated by a Supreme Court directive in a case filed by the NGO We the Women of India as well as a writ petition by Bachpan Bachao Andolan. In its petition, the NGO We the Women of India argued that they approached the apex court after the strife caused to a victim in her “painstaking struggle” for justice while navigating the police, investigation stage, and court processes, for the prosecution of an offence under the POCSO Act.



“At numerous stages, she was revictimized, and faced severe hardships; the issues arising from the individual case, have been dealt with by way of continuing mandamus, wherein this court through a series of orders has monitored the aspects requiring special attention,” the NGO said in its plea.



The Supreme Court, in its directive, asked the government to come up with guidelines for ‘Support Persons’ under section 39 of the POCSO Act, which mandates that professionals be assigned to children who have faced sexual abuse.