<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncsc">National Centre for Science Communicators</a> (NCSC) has announced the constitution of its International Advisory Committee to further strengthen its academic, research, and science outreach initiatives at national and international levels.</p><p>In the first phase, Dr Chetan Chitnis, Dr Ashutosh Kotwal, and Dr Sanjay Limaye have been appointed as members of the Committee for a term from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2028.</p>.Nimhans unveils digital repository for mental health research.<p>Dr Chetan Chitnis is an eminent malaria researcher, Dr Ashutosh Kotwal is a distinguished experimental physicist, and Dr Sanjay Limaye is a noted planetary scientist.</p><p>“The International Advisory Committee will provide strategic guidance, expert advice, and support in advancing the objectives of NCSC, including strengthening global collaborations and enhancing science communication initiatives,” said Suhas B Naik-Satam, Chief Executive, NCSC.</p>