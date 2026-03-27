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NCSC forms International Advisory Committee

In the first phase, Dr Chetan Chitnis, Dr Ashutosh Kotwal, and Dr Sanjay Limaye have been appointed as members of the Committee for a term from 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2028.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsNCSC

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