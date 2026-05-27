NCW calls for codifying Muslim Personal Law to safeguard women's rights

<p>New Delhi: Codify Muslim laws, make registration of marriages mandatory and bring in institutional frameworks for adoptions — these are some of the recommendations of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NCW">National Commission for Women</a> in a report on the rights of Muslim women. The report, ‘Rights of Muslim Women in India’, was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Ministry of Minority Affairs. </p><p>The NCW said that the report was drafted after an extensive national-level consultation “aimed at strengthening the legal, social, and constitutional rights” of Muslim women in the country.</p><p>In the report, the NCW has asked for the enactment of a “comprehensive legislation” to codify Muslim personal law relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody, and inheritance. The report has also called for the mandatory registration of marriages to ensure free and informed consent, prohibition of child marriage, and regulation of divorce practices ensuring fairness, due process, and equal access to remedies for women.</p><p>To ensure maintenance and financial security, the NCW has recommended the strengthening of the provisions for maintenance during and after marriage to safeguard women’s rights over mehr and matrimonial assets. It has also called for the adoption of child-centric custody frameworks and strengthening women’s rights in property and inheritance through simplified enforcement mechanisms.</p>.Women's trust in law key to timely justice delivery: NCW chairperson Rahatkar.<p>“Establishment of gender-sensitive dispute resolution mechanisms with adequate representation of women and accountability to civil courts … Expansion of legal aid systems, helplines, and targeted awareness campaigns to enhance legal literacy among Muslim women … Immediate intervention to address harmful practices such as the “Paaro” system, alongside rehabilitation measures, identity recognition, and livelihood support for affected women,” the report further recommended. </p><p>The women’s body had carried out a round table consultation on August 1 in 2025 in New Delhi, where the Minister of Minority Affairs was present, alongside senior government representatives, legal organisations, religious scholars, social activists, and members of civil society. </p><p>“The Commission observed that while constitutional safeguards and recent legal reforms have contributed significantly towards advancing women’s rights, there remains substantial scope to strengthen legal awareness, improve access to justice, and bring greater clarity and consistency through progressive codification of personal laws. Particular emphasis was placed on issues relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody, and inheritance,” the NCW said in a release.</p>