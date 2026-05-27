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NCW calls for codifying Muslim Personal Law to safeguard women's rights

The NCW has asked for the enactment of a “comprehensive legislation” to codify Muslim personal law relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, custody, and inheritance.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsIndiaNational Commission for WomenNCWwomen's rights

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