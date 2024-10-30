NCW demands quick action against elderly man accused of raping domestic help in Kerala

<p>New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded swift action against a 75-year-old accused of raping a tribal househelp in Kerala. The accused has since been absconding. </p><p>“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed its strong condemnation of a recent reported crime against a woman in Kerala, urging immediate action from the state’s law enforcement authorities,” the Commission said in a release. </p>.Bengal doctor rapes patient after injecting sedatives, films it, extorts Rs 4 lakh: Report.<p>The Commission said that it has come across a media post which reported that a 75-year-old Kerala man accused of raping his domestic help, was absconding even as he has moved an anticipatory bail petition. K Sivaprasad, who had previously served as the managing director of the State Farming Corporation of Kerala, Horticultural Products Development Corporation, Kerala State Film Development Corporation and Plantation Corporation of Kerala Ltd, allegedly raped his house help, a 23-year-old tribal woman from Odisha, after spiking her fruit juice.</p><p>“Although the police filed an FIR in the matter on 17th October 2024, the NCW has requested the Director General of Police, Kerala, to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation. If the allegations are substantiated, the accused should be promptly arrested,” the Commission further said in its release. </p><p>Additionally, the NCW has asked for a detailed action report to be submitted within three days. </p>