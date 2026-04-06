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NCW gives Nora Fatehi final chance to appear before it over 'Sarke Chunar Teri' song

The commission, which took suo motu cognisance of the song over its allegedly objectionable lyrics, held a hearing in the matter on April 6.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsNora FatehiNCW

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