NCW seeks strict action against CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut

NCW chairperson Sharma said it is a serious matter as the people who are responsible for security at the airport are breaching it.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 14:47 IST
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 14:47 IST

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Thursday said strict action should be taken against the woman CISF constable who allegedly slapped newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR registered against her, officials said. Ranaut was allegedly slapped when she was on her way to Delhi.

NCW chairperson Sharma said it is a serious matter as the people who are responsible for security at the airport are breaching it.

"Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs," Sharma said in a post on X.

Published 06 June 2024, 14:47 IST
