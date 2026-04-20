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NCW to create national acid attack case registry with real time dashboards to track progress of FIRs

The NCW said that the registry would integrate FIR, medical and compensation systems and enable periodic public reporting to ensure transparency and accountability.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsFIRNCWAcid attack

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