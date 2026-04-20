<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-commission-for-women">National Commission for Women</a> (NCW) has recommended the creation of a National Acid Attack Case Registry with real time dashboards to track the progress of FIRs, as part of a set of wide-ranging recommendations submitted to four central ministries for the rehabilitation, care and justice of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acid-attack">acid attack</a> survivors.</p><p>The recommendations, submitted to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, and Social Justice and Empowerment, also call for mandatory implementation of Golden Hour protocols for acid attacks across all hospitals in the country.</p><p>The NCW said that the registry would integrate FIR, medical and compensation systems and enable periodic public reporting to ensure transparency and accountability, an official statement said on Monday.</p><p>The recommendations stem from the Commission's Round Table Consultation titled 'Navjeevan: A Consultation on Care, Justice & Dignity for Acid Attack Survivors' held in January.</p><p>Among its key proposals, the NCW has called for free, lifelong medical treatment including reconstructive surgeries, institutionalised psycho-social support, and recognition of acid attack survivors under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.</p>.SC asks states, UTs to show cause about rehabilitation scheme of acid attack victims.<p>The Commission suggested the issuance of disability certificates, integration into the Unique Disability ID system, and automatic linkage with welfare schemes, reservations and social protection benefits.</p><p>On the legal front, the NCW has called for mandatory Zero FIR registration which allows a survivor to file a case anywhere in the country irrespective of where the attack took place as well as simplified FIR procedures, fast-track investigation and trial with defined timelines, and deployment of dedicated legal officers with strengthened evidence protocols.</p><p>The Commission has also called for expediting the Victims of Acid Attacks Bill, 2022, which remains pending.</p><p>On compensation, the NCW recommended a uniform national framework with time-bound disbursal, Direct Benefit Transfer linked to FIR registration, enhanced compensation based on severity of injuries, monthly pensions for survivors, and a transparent online grievance redressal mechanism.</p><p>For livelihood support, the Commission recommended skill development, digital literacy programmes, and entrepreneurship support for survivors under existing government schemes.</p><p>The NCW also called for stricter regulation of acid sale through stringent licensing requirements.</p>