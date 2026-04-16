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Women's quota amendment: Does NDA have required numbers to pass the bill in Parliament?

Amending the Constitution needs a special majority in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaNDA

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