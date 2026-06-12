NDA government created environment for women to realise full potential: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday said the NDA government's efforts are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment, and these have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building.</p>.<p>Modi said that over the last 12 years, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA government</a> has worked to further women-led development, and this is visible across sectors.</p>.<p>He said from financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors.</p>.Narendra Modi becomes longest-serving elected PM: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers.<p>"The efforts of the NDA government are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment. They have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building," he wrote on social media platform X.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said he was particularly happy to see India's "nari shakti" (women) make a mark in sectors like science, space and innovation.</p>.<p>The growing participation of women in emerging fields such as drone technology is opening new avenues of opportunity and transforming the development landscape across the nation, he said.</p>.<p>"Our government is actively supporting Self-Help Groups, which are going a long way in making women financially independent," he said.</p>.<p>The Modi government has completed 12 years in power.</p>.<p>Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time on May 26, 2014, becoming the first-ever prime minister to be born after India attained Independence.</p>.<p>His second term began on May 30, 2019, while he was sworn in as prime minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, 2024, following another decisive victory in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Modi also crossed the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections.</p>.<p>Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.</p>