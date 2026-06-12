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NDA government created environment for women to realise full potential: PM Modi

He said from financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsNarendra Modiwomen

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