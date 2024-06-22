NDA Govt should remove 50% cap on reservation: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre take steps in the upcoming Parliamentary session to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation.

The Hyderabad MP in a Hindi post on social media platform 'X' said that during the elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that the reservation of OBC, SC, ST community was under threat from Muslims.

"Today, there is tension between OBC and Maratha community regarding reservation because there is a 50 per cent limit on reservations. Minorities, backward and extremely backward are being made to fight for dry roti and someone else is eating the cream," he said.