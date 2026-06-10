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NDA leaders hail Modi's record tenure, PM says NDA freed India from Cong's 'vicious trap'

At the conclave, a resolution was passed congratulating Modi on becoming the longest continuously serving elected prime minister.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDA

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