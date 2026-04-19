<p>New Delhi: BJP and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA </a>leaders fanned out across the country on Sunday, accusing the INDIA bloc of sabotaging the 33 per cent women’s reservation by defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. </p><p>Several Union Ministers, senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>leaders and NDA allies, along with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, addressed press conferences and rallies to take the narrative directly to voters.</p><p>NDA leaders termed the failure a “betrayal of women” and announced statewide protests starting Tuesday.</p>.'Betrayal of nation and its women': Andhra CM Naidu slams opposition for women's bill rejection.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge, slamming TMC at a rally in Bishnupur, West Bengal, for betraying the women of Bengal.</p><p>Senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani addressed the media in New Delhi, accusing Congress and allies of hypocrisy and treating women as “political tools.”</p><p>Irani highlighted Congress's historical "feudal" approach to women's issues, while Prasad emphasised that the NDA's push was a genuine effort for equitable representation, not linked to any ulterior motives on delimitation as alleged by the opposition. </p><p>In Patna, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary called it “mocking” of women’s reservation and announced BJP Mahila Morcha’s “aakrosh morcha” protests. He said, “PM Modi is working to empower all the women of the country.”</p><p>In Lucknow, UP CM Yogi Adityanath described the opposition’s conduct as akin to the “disrobing of Draupadi” and a “conspiracy against women.”</p><p>Other leaders who joined the attack include Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi (Thiruvananthapuram), Former Minister Anurag Thakur (Bengaluru), JD (S) leaser and Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy (Delhi), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Godavari rally) and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan in Tamil Nadu.</p>