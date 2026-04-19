Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NDA leaders launch nationwide attack on INDIA bloc over women's quota bill

Several Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders and NDA allies, along with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, addressed press conferences and rallies.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsdelimitationNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us