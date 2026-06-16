NDA MLAs being shifted to hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls in Jharkhand

<p>Ranchi: Legislators of the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> were being moved to a hotel here days ahead of polls to two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> seats in Jharkhand, a source in the alliance said.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Babulal Marandi said they will hold meetings to chalk out a strategy for the elections on June 18.</p>.<p>Asking if the MLAs would stay at the hotel for two days, he said, "We will hold meetings."</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leader exuded confidence in the victory of the BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.</p>.Did Congress leaders leak info against Meenakshi Natarajan? Party launches internal inquiry into Rajya Sabha fiasco.<p>A candidate is required to secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to emerge victorious.</p>.<p>The BJP-led NDA does not have the numbers in the state assembly to make Nathwani a winner in the polls, unless there is cross-voting, a ruling party legislator said.</p>.<p>In the Jharkhand Assembly, the INDIA bloc has 56 members, comprising 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the RJD and two from CPI(ML) Liberation.</p>.<p>The NDA has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA.</p>.<p>One of the Rajya Sabha seats in the state fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren. The other vacancy is due to the completion of BJP member Deepak Prakash's tenure on June 21.</p>