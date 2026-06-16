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NDA MLAs being shifted to hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls in Jharkhand

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Babulal Marandi said they will hold meetings to chalk out a strategy for the elections on June 18.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsMLANDA

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