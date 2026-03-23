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NDA MP takes swipe at opposition with 'Dhurandhar' remix qawwali couplet

When they call the economy dead, they not only insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi but our farmers, labourers, scientists and startup founders, MP Shambhavi said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhaNDAShambhaviLok Janshakti Party

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