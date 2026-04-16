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NDA, Oppn Leaders spar over women's reservation, delimitation bills

Opposition leaders expressed concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsLok Sabhadelimitationwomen reservationNational Democratic Alliance

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