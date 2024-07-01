NDA's third term marred with paper leaks, terror attacks, train accident, airport canopy collapse: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that last 10 years of his rule was just a trailer and 'picture abhi baaki hai', saying the third term of NDA has seen exam paper leaks, terror attack in J&K, train accident, airport canopy collapse, bridges cave-ins and toll tax hike.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Kharge said the prime minister during the Lok Sabha election campaign stated many times that "pichle 10 saal toh bas trailer tha, abhi asli picture baaki hai" (last ten years was just a trailer, the real picture is yet to come).

"How the PM's picture would be, we have been able to imagine in the last one month," Kharge quipped.

Listing out many recent incidents, Kharge pointed out that there have been exam paper leaks, cancellation of many examinations, train accident, three terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, leakages in Ram temple, collapse of canopy at three airports, increase in toll taxes and depreciation of rupee.