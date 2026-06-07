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Nearly 12% Tamil Nadu women live without partners after marriage, SRS data reveals trend

Across India, there are 5.4% women who are widowed, separated or divorced, which is down from 5.6% in 2023.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduKarnatakawomenmarriagedivorceDatawidow

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