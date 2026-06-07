Nearly 12% Tamil Nadu women live without partners after marriage, SRS data reveals trend

<p>New Delhi: Proportion of women who remain without partners due to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/widow">widowhood</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/divorce">divorce</a> or separation are high in five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-india">south Indian states</a> compared to other states in the country with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> topping the list, according to the latest Sample Registration Survey.</p><p>The SRS Statistical Report 2024 showed that Tamil Nadu has the highest proportion of widowed, divorced or separated women in the country at 11.6 per cent followed by Kerala 10.4 per cent and Karnataka 8.6 per cent. The other two south Indian states <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> has 8.6 per cent such women and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> 7.6 per cent.</p><p>Interestingly, Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw a marginal rise in the proportion of such women – 11 per cent and 10.3 per cent in 2023 – while other south Indian states showed a decline.</p><p>Across India, there are 5.4 per cent women who are widowed, separated or divorced, which is down from 5.6 per cent in 2023. For men, the proportion was 1.6 per cent as against 1.7 per cent in 2023.</p><p>Bihar has the least – 2 per cent – women who do not have partners among those who had married once. Most of the states had a lesser proportion of such women than the national average.</p>.Over 20% of Indian women face spousal violence despite having jobs, access to internet: Survey.<p>Madhya Pradesh had 5.5 per cent while Maharashtra had 6 per cent, Uttarakhand and West Bengal 5.6 per cent each. Uttar Pradesh had 3.1 per cent such women.</p><p>At the national level, the report also said, 2.1 per cent of women got married before the age of 18 while 24.5 per cent got married between the ages of 18-20 and 73.5 per cent at the age of 21 or above. </p><p>In rural areas, the corresponding percentages are 2.4 per cent, 27.4 per cent and 70.2 per cent respectively, while in urban areas, they are 1.1 per cent, 16.6 per cent, and 82.2 per cent respectively.</p><p>Amongst the bigger states, the highest proportion of women getting married before the age of 18 is observed in West Bengal (6.3 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (4.9 per cent) and the lowest is observed in Delhi at 0 per cent and Kerala at 0.04 per cent followed by Himachal Pradesh and Haryana recorded at 0.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.</p><p>The mean age at effective marriage for women in 2024 was 23.1 years, the report said, adding a notable disparity exists between rural and urban areas, with the mean age being 22.6 years in rural areas and 24.4 years in urban areas. </p><p>"This urban-rural gap is consistently observed across India and within individual States and Union Territories, where females in urban areas tend to marry at a later age compared to their rural counterparts," it said.</p><p>The mean age for women in Karnataka was 24.8 years while in Kerala, it was 25.1 years.</p>