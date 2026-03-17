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Nearly 2.44 lakh passengers returned to India from West Asia since February 28: MEA

The MEA said its Control Room remains fully functional, supporting the needs of the Indian nationals. Jaiswal said the number of calls or emails has reduced significantly.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsWest AsiaMEA

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