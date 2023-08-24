Nearly 600 Myanmar ‘refugees’ have gone back since violence broke out in Manipur

"They decided to go back as the military in Myanmar had moved back from their villages. But the violence and uncertainty in Manipur could be a push factor," said an MP of Myanmar, belonging to National League for Democracy (NLD), the political party led by Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who is taking shelter in the Northeast.

He said another 3,000 Myanmar nationals, however, are still taking shelter in Manipur's Kuki-dominated hill districts. The Kukis have provided shelter to the "refugees" as they share ethnic ties with the Chins of Myanmar. But the Meiteis claim that "illegal migrants" have occupied the forest land in the hills and are involved in poppy cultivation and drug smuggling. More than 160 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis since May 3.

As the Meiteis intensified the clamour against the "illegal migrants" from Myanmar and Bangladesh (Chittagong Hill Tracts), the Manipur government asked Assam Rifles to intensify the vigil on the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent influx from across the border. On July 24, the Manipur home department, had in fact asked Assam Rifles to immediately push back 718 Myanmar nationals who had illegally entered the state on July 22 and 23.