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Nearly half of Cockroach Janta Party's social media followers are from Pakistan: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using 'fake and bogus degrees', were misquoted.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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